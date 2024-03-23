CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

