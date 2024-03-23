CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino Sells 150,360 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.85. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.88.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
