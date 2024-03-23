CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.
About CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CF Acquisition Corp. VI
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.