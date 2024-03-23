CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 57,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

