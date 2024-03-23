CGC Financial Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

