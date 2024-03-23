CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $231,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NUMV opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
