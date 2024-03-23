CGC Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,062,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average of $427.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

