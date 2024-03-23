CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

CGC Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,834 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 255,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.