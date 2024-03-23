CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 882 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

CGC Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,708,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

