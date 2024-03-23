Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.94.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

