Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 1,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

