China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading Down 6.7%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Featured Articles

