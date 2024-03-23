China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
China Pharma Company Profile
