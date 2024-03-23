Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 4.9 %
CIDM stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.
About Cinedigm
