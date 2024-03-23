Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

