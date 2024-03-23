Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,286 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:C opened at $60.81 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

