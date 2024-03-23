Citigroup Increases StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $20.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

StoneCo stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

