Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of C opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.