Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Gerald Shields Buys 16,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald Shields acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at $374,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citizens Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.03 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

