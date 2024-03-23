Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.71 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.