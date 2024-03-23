Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.71 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

