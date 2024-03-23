Client First Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. 6,119,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

