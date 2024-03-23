Client First Capital LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Client First Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

