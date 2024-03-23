Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.05) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The company has a market cap of £597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 748.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 675.25.

In related news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,532.78). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $482,495. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

