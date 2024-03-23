Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

