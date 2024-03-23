Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Get Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.