Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RNP opened at $20.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.