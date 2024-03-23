Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $276.34 and last traded at $272.57. Approximately 7,992,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,192,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.88.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,406 shares of company stock valued at $129,339,482 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

