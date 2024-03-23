Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Brian Rosen Sells 1,000 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.56, for a total value of C$167,560.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.64 billion.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

