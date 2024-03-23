Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,037,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

