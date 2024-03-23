Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

