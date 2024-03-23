Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.00

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 41535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.