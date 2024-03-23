Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €70.88 ($77.04) and last traded at €70.50 ($76.63). 742,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00 ($76.09).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.27.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

