Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 1,876 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,514,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,702. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

