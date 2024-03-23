Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 41,968 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,968 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICE traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

