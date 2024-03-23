Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,357 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 174,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,816,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

