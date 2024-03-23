Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $7.62 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $358.11. 2,051,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,082. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $365.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.55. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

