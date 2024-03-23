Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 107,883 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,883 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 10,437,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

