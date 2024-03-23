Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 123,024 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,024 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,771,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

