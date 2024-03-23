Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,883 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,198. The firm has a market cap of $728.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

