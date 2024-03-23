Comparing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Fulgent Genetics -58.03% -3.04% -2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Akumin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Fulgent Genetics $289.21 million 2.25 -$167.82 million ($5.64) -3.87

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Fulgent Genetics. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Akumin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

