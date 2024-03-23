CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 318,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 165,480 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $556.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 20.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 20.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

