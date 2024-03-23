Compound 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.87 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $71.15 or 0.00108215 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $575.93 million and $51.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017586 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,077 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

