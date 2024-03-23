CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $37.90. 22,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 14,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 14.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

