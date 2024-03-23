Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 407 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $12,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35.

Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

