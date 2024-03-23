CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.80

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.80 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 348781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.