Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Sells 1,000 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $9,730.80.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 250 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $4,477.50.

CTGO stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Contango Ore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Contango Ore by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Contango Ore in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

