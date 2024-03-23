Contrasting Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SFL and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 2 1 0 2.33 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SFL currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 11.16% 8.04% 2.25% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SFL and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SFL has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SFL and Caravelle International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $752.29 million 2.45 $87.26 million $0.66 20.18 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.18 $12.23 million N/A N/A

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SFL beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 10 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, three car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and six oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

