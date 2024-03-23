Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

