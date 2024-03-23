Cooper Financial Group Has $1.09 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,103,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.07. 2,847,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,826. The company has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

