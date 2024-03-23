Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 7,126,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,599,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.65.
Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.
